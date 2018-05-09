Missing teen girl (16) last seen at Dublin's Connolly train station
A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Dublin area.
Megan Forde was last seen at Connolly train station on Tuesday, May 8, shortly after 6pm.
She has been described as 5ft with long black hair.
When last seen, Megan was wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a 'STATE' logo on the front.
Anyone who has seen Megan or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Online Editors