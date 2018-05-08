Missing teen girl (16) from Waterford last seen almost two weeks ago
A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Waterford area.
Rebecca Wall was last seen in Waterford almost two weeks ago, on Thursday, April 26.
She is described as being around 5'4'' tall with green eyes and shoulder-length plum-coloured hair.
When last seen, Rebecca was wearing black jeans and a purple jacket.
Gardai have asked anyone who believes they can help in the search for the teen to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors