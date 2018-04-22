A missing pony was found yesterday with her markings and hooves damaged in a bid to disguise her.

Missing rescue pony discovered with markings and hooves damaged 'in bid to disguise her'

The shetland pony was reported missing on April 10 by My Lovely Horse Rescue in Kildare.

The animal sanctuary launched a social media search campaign in an effort to find the pony, named Polly Pockets. After weeks of searching Polly was found yesterday by the Irish Horse Rehoming Programme, when a woman spotted a familiar pony in Cloneygowan, County Offaly.

However, the My Lovely Horse Rescue team were shocked to see her white hooves had been painted black in an effort to disguise the distinguished pony. Distinctive markings on the pony’s head had also been plucked out. My Lovely Horse Rescue confirmed that the pony was indeed Polly after a microchip scanner confirmed a match.

On Saturday a volunteer from the sanctuary travelled to Offaly to bring Polly home. "We have alerted Gardaí and are trying to locate the people who stole her and blatantly disguised her," a spokesperson for the sanctuary posted on Facebook.

"We are so unbelievably happy to have Polly Pockets home. She’s tired and has been through a very rough 11 days. "Thank you to Carrie and the very kind lady who found our girl.

"Thank you to the public and media for all your help. Thanks to you our Polly is home where she belongs."

Online Editors