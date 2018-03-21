A SEARCH for a Brazilian student who went missing two weeks ago is now concentrated on an area of parkland after gardaí established his wallet was found nearby.

Missing man's behaviour was 'not normal' as search concentrates on area of parkland

Caique Trindade De Oliveira (24) had been behaving erratically in the days before he was reported missing on March 6, prompting his worried mother Valclecia to fly to Ireland to make sure he was OK.

The 24-year-old had been living in Clondalkin, Dublin, but by the time his mother arrived on March 7 he had vanished. Now surrounded by concerned friends and fellow Brazilians, she is appealing for anyone with information on her only son to help gardaí. Local officers and members of the Civil Defence with sniffer dogs yesterday searched a stretch of river and parkland close to Clondalkin village.

Caique Trindade De Oliveira has been missing since March 6

“The missing man’s wallet, with all the cash and cards within it, was handed in to gardaí on March 7 and we have now tracked down the honest young school student who found it and established he found it near this park,” Supt Brendan Connolly said as the search of the parkland continued. Gardaí do not believe the missing man was robbed.

Meanwhile, Ms Trindade (below) said: “I was talking to him on March 4 by videophone, and one of his flatmates told me Caique had been crying one minute and laughing the next, and they were concerned he might have a psychological problem. “I urged him to get in touch with the college agency the next day and see a psychologist and he said he would. His behaviour was not normal,” she added.

Asked where she thinks her son might be, Ms Trindade said he might be confused and unable to get in touch. “I think he is disoriented somewhere. He does not have his passport or bank cards or phone,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to ring Clondalkin garda station on 01 6667600.

