Missing Kerry woman Susan Forde (56) last seen in Scottish car park after taxi trip

CCTV footage of Susan leaving the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway, Scotland on October 16.

A Kerry woman who went missing in Scotland a month ago was last seen shortly after taking a taxi 24km north, police have confirmed.

Susan Forde (56), from Fossa, left the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway on Sunday, October 16 at 5.10pm.

She then travelled by taxi to the village of Borve, around 15 miles north of Stornoway, where she was dropped off in the car park of the Borve Country House Hotel.

Read More

However, she did not enter the hotel and she has not been seen since arriving in the carpark.

Susan is described as having a slim build with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

Expand Close CCTV footage of Susan leaving the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway, Scotland on October 16. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CCTV footage of Susan leaving the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway, Scotland on October 16.

CCTV footage of her leaving the Caladh Inn Hotel shows her wearing an orange top, a dark-coloured jacket with white lining, a white scarf or t-shirt, blue trousers or jeans, walking boots, a cream/grey coloured tammy hat, and black glasses. She was also carrying a backpack.

Ms Forde left Ireland in March this year and had been living in France, where she regularly kept in touch with her family back in Kerry.

However, her loved ones last heard from her in mid-October and initially thought she was in the Montpellier region of France until she was sighted in Scotland.

Scottish police are now calling on anyone who may have seen Ms Forde or knows of her whereabouts to come forward.

Sergeant Donald Macleod, of Stornoway police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as there have been no sightings or contact from Susan since she was dropped off by the taxi in Borve.

“I am asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch. I am also asking people to check sheds and outbuildings in case Susan has sought shelter.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1262.