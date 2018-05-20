Gardai have this evening urged the public to be vigilant for a black Nissan Qashqai jeep with registration number 171-D-20419.

Missing Jastine: Gardai issue reg of suspect vehicle but urge public not to approach

Officers are seeking to locate it in relation to missing Jastine Valdez.

However the public have been warned not to approach the vehicle if it is spotted - but to immediately call 999. 24-year-old Jastine disappeared after leaving her home in Co Wicklow on Saturday afternooon.

She was last seen when she left her home yesterday - and was reported missing by her family late last night. Gardai have said that the report of her disappearance follows an earlier reported incident near Enniskerry.

Shortly after 6.15pm, a witness told authorities that a female pedestrian had been forced into a car on the R760, close to Roundwood. A phone has been discovered at the scene that gardai believe belongs to the young woman.

It is understood that Jastine, who is studying accountancy at IT Carlow, is very close to her family, who are now extremely concerned. Gardai have said that they are investing a large number of resources into the investigation of the missing woman.

A case conference has been held by investigators and Gardaí are liaising closely with Justine's family.

Jastine has been described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners. The scene on the R760 is currently preserved and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the disappearance of the young woman to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

