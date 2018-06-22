Missing female tourist (43) last seen leaving accommodation over a month ago

Quadra Abed Abbassi (43) was last seen leaving her accommodation in the Cork city area on Monday, May 14.

They are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Quadra's whereabouts.

The missing woman has been described as 5'6", of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Quadra or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station (Cork) 021 494 3330, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.