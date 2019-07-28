DEIRDRE Jacob's father has urged anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward, 21 years after she went missing.

DEIRDRE Jacob's father has urged anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward, 21 years after she went missing.

Missing Deirdre Jacob's father 'hopeful' as he issues fresh appeal for information 21 years after her disappearance

Ms Jacob was eighteen-years-old when she went missing in Newbridge, Co Kildare on July 28 1998 - after last being seen crossing the road towards the entrance to her home.

Her father Michael has again pleaded with anyone with information about what happened to her to come forward to gardai.

Deirdre Jacob

He told Newstalk's Breakfast with Susan Keogh: "They're in the final stages of that case... that review will probably come to conclusion within the next couple of months.

"But what very often happens - and hopefully what will happen as a result of our appeals this weekend... that we might get some more very, very valuable calls.

"That then will give the detectives on the review case the go-ahead to add those to the great mix of information and hopefully progress the case."

Detectives reclassified the case to a murder investigation in August of last year, with video footage discovered following her disappearance playing a crucial role in the investigation.

CCTV footage from the day of Ms Jacob’s disappearance has been digitalised, resulting in new witnesses being identified from the clearer video.

Gardai describe Ms Jacob as 5’3” in height, of slim build with grey/green eyes and dark chin length hair. She was wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim on the collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

Ms Jacob was also carrying a black satchel type bag with the word CAT in large, yellow capital letters on the front.

This bag has never been located (Garda/PA)

Gardai today released a photo of the bag and said it has never been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station at 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors