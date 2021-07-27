| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Miss out on the heatwave? How to enjoy your staycation – whatever the weather

So you booked holiday for this week – just in time for the weather to break. Never mind: there’s still plenty to do and see in Ireland

Don&rsquo;t skip that sea swim just because it&rsquo;s raining. You&rsquo;re going to get wet anyway, so why not get drizzled on first? Expand
Nicola Brady Expand

Close

Don&rsquo;t skip that sea swim just because it&rsquo;s raining. You&rsquo;re going to get wet anyway, so why not get drizzled on first?

Don’t skip that sea swim just because it’s raining. You’re going to get wet anyway, so why not get drizzled on first?

Nicola Brady

Nicola Brady

/

Don’t skip that sea swim just because it’s raining. You’re going to get wet anyway, so why not get drizzled on first?

Nicola Brady

If you were stuck at home during the recent heatwave, you were likely cursing the people who were spending their holidays in Kerry or Mayo in the tropical sunshine.

But if your own staycation is booked for this week when the weather is forecast to be fairly miserable, don’t despair. Here are some ideas for how to save your staycation, even when the rain won’t stop…

Find a swimming pool

Who needs the paradise seas of west Cork when you can splash around in a swimming pool?

Related topics

More On Family holidays

Most Watched

Privacy