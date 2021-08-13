Dog owners have been warned about the dangers of slug pellets after a pet almost died when he gulped down a large quantity of the pesticide in his garden.

Jack Russell terrier Ted was rushed to the My Vet practice in Firhouse in Dublin recently when he was found having seizures next to a box of slug bait.

Vet Emma Birch said he was dangerously ill when he arrived.

“Ted was one of the most miraculous recoveries I have ever seen,” she said. “It took days of intensive nursing care before we began to see an improvement in Ted, but it was so rewarding when we did.”

The practice urged owners to be careful about using the pellets as they are often enticing to pets due to their similarity in consistency to pet kibble.

“Commercial slug and snail pellets contain a toxin called metaldehyde which can be fatal to dogs and cats,” said veterinarian Gillian Johnston at the Linnaeus Group practice.

She added: “Early signs to watch out for include drooling, vomiting, and a wobbly gait. These symptoms may then progress to eye flickering, collapse or seizures.

“Please be mindful that these chemicals are also toxic to wildlife such as foxes, birds and hedgehogs.

“If you are worried your pet may have been exposed to slug pellets it is best to contact your vet immediately.”

Ms Birch said four-year-old Ted was unresponsive when he was first rushed to the practice.

He was so close to the death they considered putting him to sleep.

“On several occasions throughout treatment, his case seemed so hopeless.

“Then on day three, he began to turn a corner. Suddenly, he was slightly more responsive and managed to lick some food and from there he went from strength to strength.

“Incredibly, he’s now doing great and, without a doubt, Ted is the most miraculous recovery I’ve ever seen.”

His owner Rachel McGrath, from Tallaght, said she was very grateful to the veterinary team.

“Ted is doing amazing now, he is well back to being his mischievous self,” she said.