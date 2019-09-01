EMERGENCY services admitted it was a miracle no-one was injured after a major blaze in a multi-storey car park which left 60 cars gutted or damaged and forced the evacuation and closure of a Cork shopping centre.

'Miracle' nobody was injured in multi-storey car park blaze, Cork fire crews share photos of aftermath

Douglas Village Shopping Centre remained closed as Cork Fire Brigade and Gardaí assessed the scale of the damage from the fire at 7pm on Saturday which required 12 brigade units to bring under control.

Fire fighters managed to prevent the fire spreading from the multi-storey car park to the shopping centre - though a major evacuation plan had to be triggered with the plume of black smoke pouring from the complex visible for 3km away.

Battling the blaze was a hugely complex task given the location and the difficulty in accessing the precise seat of the fire.

MORNING AFTER: Crews are still at scene this morning in Douglas making up equipment and monitoring the building



It is believed a people carrier parked on Level One of the multi-storey car park caught fire and its fuel tank then exploded, spreading the fire to other parked cars.

The fire quickly threatened to spread to nearby properties including the shopping centre.

(Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade)

One eye witness, Niamh McCarthy, said it was a shocking scene.

"I heard kind of like a bang - I actually thought it was fire crackers or something," she said.

(Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade)

"Then I saw that the escalators were turning off and people were coming out of the car park. There was no panic and people were very calm. Outside, by the Tesco exit, you could see plumes of black smoke pouring from the building."

Niamh's car was stranded in Level One of the car park and she was afraid it may have been one of those damaged by the spreading flames.

"I am supposed to fly out to Portugal today (Sunday). I hope it is OK because I only got it in May. But the important thing is that no one was hurt. That is what really matters."

Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the incident which is being treated as an accidental blaze.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire Photo: Cork Fire Brigade/Twitter

The only reported injury was a leg sprain sustained by a fire fighter in battling the fire.

Emergency services, car park officials and shopping centre staff have been praised for the professional manner in which they responded to the incident.

Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed that its crews remain at the scene in Douglas monitoring the building.

They added that the fire was successfully contained to one section of burned out cars on the first floor of the car park.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays Photo: Cork Fire Brigade/Twitter

However, hundreds of motorists have been unable to access cars parked on other levels located above the fire.

"The photos below show the extent to the grim reality of the morning after," Cork Fire Brigade wrote as they posted photos of the damage.

The fire occurred in a multi-storey parking area not far from popular stores including TK Max, Marks and Spencer as well as Tesco.

Multiple units of Cork Fire Brigade were deployed to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Gardaí attended the scene and closed off streets in Douglas adjacent to where fire fighters were battling the inferno.

Cork Fire Brigade officials used social media to urge people to avoid the area.

"Large fire in Douglas Shopping Centre. Several units from around the city in attendance," one tweet stressed.

"Crews working very hard in heavy smoke and fire conditions to contain the fire. Please avoid the area to allow crews to access the building".

A plume of thick black smoke was visible for 3km away from Douglas at one point. Douglas was very busy at the time with families and shoppers heading home or going to local pubs and restaurants.

Local Councillor Deirdre Forde urged people to pray for the Douglas community.

The Fine Gael representative said: "I'm very upset for businesses in Douglas Shopping Centre. Anyone with respiratory problems please stay away and close windows.

"There's plenty of times for questions, right now businesses are devastated, staff are worried about jobs and firemen are risking their lives to put out the fire.

"The people of Douglas are only recovering from the terrible flood some years ago and now this. Spare a prayer."

Cork TD Michael McGrath noted the plume of black smoke which was visible from some distance away.

"The view from Ballinlough this evening of that fire in Douglas.

Hopefully no one has been injured," he Tweeted as he posted a photo of billowing black smoke.

Forensic experts and engineers are expected to inspect the section where the fire started later today.

The Douglas Link Road and Church Road remain closed following the incident.

The N40 westbound is down to one lane.

Online Editors