Minister's text messages reveal problems sourcing nativity figures for live crib after Christmas controversy

Children from the YMCA crèche on Aungier St at the official opening of the Live Animal Crib at the Summer House in Dublin's St Stephen's Green.

The OPW's Katie Morrisroe, Patrick O'Donovan and IFA president Tim Cullinan, with Stanley Griffiths (11 months) at the launch of the Live Animal Crib. Picture by Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Fine Gael minister Patrick O’Donovan asked officials if they could borrow statues from a church organisation for a live crib at St Stephen’s Green, after difficulties emerged in sourcing life-size statues of the n ativity.

Mr O’Donovan, junior minister at the Office of Public Works (OPW), got personally involved in efforts to have the OPW take over the live crib amid controversy over Dublin City Council’s decision to cease the annual Christmas event at the Mansion House.

In text messages with OPW chairman Maurice Buckley, Mr O’Donovan was told there would be a “significant cost for crib and manpower involved”.

The minister was also told Dublin Castle could not be used as a venue but that it was possible to do “[St] Stephen’s Green during daylight hours”.

Complications then arose as the OPW struggled to find nativity statues.

A text from Mr Buckley said: “They are desperately trying to source life-size crib figures… any ideas? A lot to get organised but if you want to announce at weekend.”

Mr O’Donovan responded to say: “There is surely a church organisation that can provide?”

The minister also said the announcement of the live crib at St Stephen’s Green would be “brilliant news” and that it would “portray us very positively”.

A text from the OPW chairman said: “Crib in Green will work. Locating in adapted stand by lake close to Grafton Street entrance but away from Luas traffic. IFA [Irish Farmers’ Association] will support with animals, organisation, but not financially. Cost €30-50k mostly security and staffing.”

In other messages, OPW staff wondered about the logistics of people giving money to support the IFA and their voluntary efforts to support the event.

A text message said: “I think there is an issue regarding collect buckets, but would it be possible to accept one of them tap [debit and credit card] pillars for people to make donations.”

An official responded: “As long as they have someone from IFA there to make sure the battery stays charged, and the Wi-Fi is working. Just no cash as it’s too high risk.”

A series of draft press releases to announce the event were gone through, with Mr O’Donovan personally seeking edits to one version.​

An email from his special adviser said: “I have gone through with the minister and if we could replace some of the mentions of Dublin to national — as many people from around the country come to see the crib in Dublin.”

The OPW also asked when they should issue the press release, amid concerns over its timing as Mr O’Donovan was away on an official trip to Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium in late November.

An email from an OPW official said: “We’re waiting to hear when the announcement can go out. Today would be better, as we have Walter Scott House [new garda building] opening as our already big news story tomorrow. Are you okay with that or do you want to be back in the country when this issues?”

Mr O’Donovan’s special adviser responded to say: “We will hold till back in the country, might even push to next week.”

The Live Crib event ended up running for two weeks at St Stephen’s Green with 33,000 visitors logged, or around 2,400 people each day.

The OPW said the cost of the installation of the crib had been €31,133 excluding Vat while the running of the event over a fortnight had cost €13,753 (ex Vat).

They said a vet had been made available to check on the animals at any time if the owner desired and that animal welfare had been paramount in how the event was run.