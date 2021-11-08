Ministers agree to provide extra hospital beds to meet surge in demand

Senior ministers have tonight signed off on providing extra hospital beds to meet increasing demand over the coming months.

The Government is set to publish the HSE Winter Plan later this week.

Cabinet Ministers tonight signed off on extra hospital beds at a late night meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee on Health.

It is understood the plan will focus on extra measures for non-Covid care.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the immediate publication of the 2021/2022 Winter Plan, saying staff in hospitals are “exhausted”.