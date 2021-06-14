Minister will propose changes to the redress scheme within weeks

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien says he hopes to propose changes to the redress scheme for homeowners affected by mica damage within weeks.

But he warned that any changes would push the cost of the scheme beyond the €1bn already estimated.

“I’m hoping that in a matter of weeks that we will be able to come back with revisions that can be agreed,” he said.

“Already we’ve estimated, and this is probably conservative, €1 billion euro. I would say it would be more,” he said.

“So any changes that we make, which I want to work with the [Mica Action] group to agree to make sure that the scheme works, will mean that the cost will be above that.”

The Mica Action Group, which represents more than 2,000 homeowners, mainly in Donegal and Mayo, are campaigning to have the terms of the scheme changed to cover 100pc of the cost of the repairs or rebuilding of their homes.

It currently covers 90pc of the cost up to a maximum of €275,000, which homeowners say leaves them with tens of thousands of euros to pay that they can not afford.

They also want the costs of engineering reports, temporary accommodation and internal fixtures such as fitted kitchens included.

The Minister told Highland Radio all the issues raised were up for discussion as part of deliberations on the scheme.

“I’m not going to draw any red lines because work is ongoing right now. It won’t be going on forever either and I want the input of the group so I don’t want to be setting any false timelines or objectives,” he said.

“The issues that have been raised with me including, the grant caps and the percentage contribution, issues on engineering costs, all of those things, they’re all on the table.

Mr O’Brien was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s planned demonstration by homeowners who are travelling from Donegal in a fleet of buses to meet outside the Convention Centre in Dublin where the Dáil will be sitting, before marching to Leinster House.

A Government report estimates as many as 6,000 buildings in the north-west may be damaged by mica, a mineral in rock that caused the concrete blocks used in their construction to crumble.

The Minister echoed comments by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the weekend that those responsible for the blocks ending up in buildings should have to help pay for the repairs.

“Those responsible as well need to be held to account and we’ve got to look at in the future how we can ensure that some of the cost is borne, not just by the exchequer but by others, so we’ve asked the Attorney General to look specifically at this issue,” he said.

“I don’t want that to delay any potential changes, and it won’t, but I think there is a matter of justice here too.

“There’s a matter of fairness to the exchequer, if you look at how residents and the State have been treated by insurance companies, by bond insurers and indeed by producers.”

