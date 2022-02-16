Minister speaks at women's council event – as his department pays bill for five-star venue

A Government minister will address a National Women's Council event today – because his department is paying the bill for the five-star hotel venue.

The leading women’s lobby is being criticised by the Coalition for excluding Government politicians from speaking at a rally next month.

But Labour Party TD Ivana Bacik, a keynote speaker at a controversial protest, is standing over her presence. And Ms Bacik is avoiding scrutiny of Sinn Féin being on the podium, given the Provisional IRA’s record of murder and sexual abuse of women.

The National Women's Council (NWC) is holding a cross-border conference today at the five-star Lough Erne Resort in Fermanagh. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will deliver an opening video address at the NWC’s all-island Women’s Forum, with his department footing the bill for the event.

President Michael D Higgins will also address the peace process conference discussing the importance of women’s voices in peacebuilding and reconciliation.

The event is part of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Shared Island initiative. The NWC says the forum is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund.

The luxurious five-star hotel has previously hosted the leaders of the world's eight wealthiest countries for a G8 conference.

Meanwhile, Ms Bacik has stood by the organisers of the protest rally next month.

The four confirmed headline speakers at the Women’s Rally 2022 are Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin, Ms Bacik of Labour, Róisín Shortall of the Social Democrats and Bríd Smith of People Before Profit. Nobody from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party has been invited to speak.

The invitation to Ms McDonald has prompted criticism due to Sinn Féin’s continued justification of the Provisional IRA’s campaign, which included the murder of women and cover-up of sex abuse.

Ms Bacik said the line-up of speakers is down to the NWC. She avoided directly addressing the issue of Ms McDonald’s presence, referring to working on a cross-party basis.

“I am due to speak at the NWCI rally on 5 March. I agree with the cause of the rally and as a long-standing feminist campaigner I support the work of the NWCI and other civil society groups advocating for women’s rights. It is a matter for NWCI who they invite to speak at their events.

"As vice-chairperson of the Oireachtas Women’s Caucus and chairperson of the Oireachtas Special Committee on Gender Equality, I have a long track record of working on a cross-party and inclusive basis with others on gender equality issues and will continue to do so,” she said.

The "No Woman Left Behind" rally is due to take place on March 5 outside Leinster House, ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she thinks it is "regrettable" there are no Government speakers at the event and said she is very clear they need to work together.

Beyond issuing statements, no one from the NWC has come forward to explain its stance.

Yet NWC director Orla O’Connor did comment publicly yesterday on the setting up of a new agency to oversee the State’s response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.