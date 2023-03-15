| -0.1°C Dublin

‘Minister had more concern for monster who brutally murdered my son, than for my grieving family,’ says distraught mum

Mother of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy has ‘lost all faith in the justice system’ after her son’s killer is moved to a UK prison

Tracy Tully, mother of murdered Limerick boxing star Kevin Sheehy, with Kevin's daughter Kevaeh. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand
Five-time national boxing champion Kevin Sheehy who was murdered in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Five-time national boxing champion Kevin Sheehy who was murdered in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Paul Williams Email

A grieving mother says she has lost all faith in the Irish justice system after the “monster” serving life for her son’s murder was transferred to a UK prison to be close to his family.

Tracy Tully has accused Justice Ministers  Helen McEntee and Simon Harris of ignoring her pleas to stop the repatriation of English criminal Logan Jackson.

