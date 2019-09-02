A CO Clare poet was stopped by gardaí at Shannon Airport as she tried to make her way toward the terminal while carrying two placards protesting the visit of US Vice-President Mike Pence to Ireland.

'Mike Pence should not be honoured' - poet protesting US Vice-President's Irish visit stopped by gardai

Bellharbour-based Sarah Clancy said she was “hoping” Mr Pence would be offended by the language on her signs. She said she was asked by gardaí to move away from the area, “which I did”.

The placards read “No fáilte for fascists” and “Queers against Pence”.

Speaking in Shannon on Monday, she said: “Mike Pence should not be honoured. I very much fear that in years to come people will wish they stood up against this regime.

“In Ireland, we live in one of the most free countries in the world. I can protest Mike Pence’s visit, his inhumanity, racism and homophobia without fear of persecution or retribution. All I face is ridicule from people who maybe don’t understand the crossroads we are at in the world at the moment.

“If we don’t speak out here when there is no risk to ourselves, then who will?”

US Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady Karen Pence arrive at Shannon Airport Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

As part of the security operation, which is expected to cost up to €5m, additional fencing was erected along a section of the main approach road to the airport in anticipation of any possible protest.

Online Editors