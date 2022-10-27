Midwives break down during inquest as they recall futile efforts to save baby

Two midwives who tried unsuccessfully to deliver a baby when he became trapped in the birth canal broke down in court as they recalled their desperate attempts to save his life.

An inquest into the death of Jaxon McVey was paused after Pauline Topping became overwhelmed as she described her efforts to free him.

“I can remember the force that I tried to shift that baby, I couldn’t push any harder,” she sobbed.

Jaxon was stillborn at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast after his delivery went catastrophically wrong at the Lagan Valley Midwifery Led Unit (MLU) on Mother’s Day 2017.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of shoulder dystocia — an obstetric emergency where the head is born but the shoulder becomes stuck behind the pubic bone.

Jaxon’s larger than average size was given as a secondary cause of death by the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem.

In a day of distressing evidence, the inquest was told the two midwives present in the unit while Jaxon’s mum was in labour had only ever carried out the internal manoeuvres used to release a baby with shoulder dystocia on a dummy, and never on a patient.

Both witnesses also said, if they were in a similar situation now, they would ring for an ambulance as soon as shoulder dystocia is diagnosed.

Ms Topping told the inquest she initially believed an external manoeuvre, known as McRoberts, would be enough to free Jaxon.

However, she and her colleague Laura Rankin were subsequently forced to use a combination of external and highly invasive internal procedures to try and save Jaxon.

Giving evidence, Ms Rankin said while she had been trained in such manoeuvres, she had never carried them out on a patient.

She told the inquest in Banbridge the first time she tried it on Jaxon’s mum Christine McCleery, her hand was in the wrong position, which she put down to “instinct”.

However, she subsequently watched midwife Topping and “realised my error”.

She also agreed with Patrick Mullarkey, solicitor acting for Jaxon’s family, that it is “the luck of the draw that you’re in labour before 5pm on a day when there is other staff present that you may end up with more people in the room”.

Ms Topping struggled to speak as she described shoulder dystocia as “probably one of the scariest obstetric emergencies”.

After coroner Maria Dougan allowed her time to compose herself, she continued: “It’s one of the most frightening obstetric emergencies that you can encounter because of the time restriction you are under to get that baby out.

“I can recall clearly two other times in my career of 22 years where I encountered shoulder dystocia. I will never forget them.”

She said the first occasion was at the obstetric-led unit at Antrim Area Hospital, where a consultant obstetrician was able to quickly release the baby’s shoulder using one internal manoeuvre.

Her second encounter was at the MLU at Lagan Valley Hospital, where she used the McRoberts manoeuvre to release the baby.

While being asked about discrepancies between notes taken during Ms McCleery’s labour and notes written up after Jaxon was stillborn, Ms Topping became emotional again.

“We didn’t write them at the time of the emergency,” she said.

“I have clear recollection of certain things and times and I remember vividly standing on the side of that mum, facing the clock, and we were very aware of the time and I remember the seconds as clear as anything.

“I know we kept going and we kept going and we kept going.

“I just know that every 30 seconds we tried something different and I am so, so 100% sure of that.

“I can’t answer why I didn’t record everything, but I just know at the time... I just remember falling to my knees in shock.”

She sobbed as she added: “I don’t know if that’s the answer or not.

“Everybody in the room knows that we tried and we tried and we tried. Never once did we stand back and not try something different, and everybody in that room knows that.

“We are our own worst critics, we reflect on everything we do.

“I don’t doubt that I did McRoberts and I did suprapubic pressure, because I remember pushing so hard that I strained the whole side of my neck to get up to get my hands up to do that suprapubic pressure.”

She said she understood why Ms McCleery described the scene as “mayhem” as even a normal labour can be a distressing experience for women and their birthing partners.

She added: “Ms McCleery, every time we asked her to do something, she did it for us.

“She was working with us, she understood.”

She also said that, after listening to evidence presented to the inquest so far, she “now definitely” accepts Ms McCleery was more likely to experience shoulder dystocia than the average woman.

But she said there are no national agreed guidelines in how to deal with shoulder dystocia and she hopes a uniform policy will be put in place across all health trusts. "Maybe this is the positive thing that there will be something agreed,” she said.

The inquest continues.