Mick Wallace and Clare Daly to speak at London anti-Nato rally on anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly will next month speak at an anti-Nato conference alongside former Russia Today presenter and British MP George Galloway on the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

According to the event’s registry page, both Wallace and Daly will speak during a four-hour rally at St Pancras’ Church, near Euston Station in London on February 25.

The ‘No2Nato’ conference is run by the ‘No2Nato No2War’ campaign. The group says it campaigns “against US proxy war in Ukraine and continuing Nato aggression against China & Iran”.

The group is linked with media figure and former MP George Galloway, and former MP Chris Williamson. Williamson’s Twitter account is listed as “Iran state-affiliated media”, while Galloway’s Twitter is designated as “Russia state-affiliated media” by the social media platform.

Galloway last May took a High Court action against Twitter in Dublin over the platform labelling him as “Russia state-affiliated”. The label still remains on his account.

He presented talk shows on Russian state-affiliated RT and Sputnik in recent years.

The ‘No2Nato’ conference will put forward “the case for getting Britain out of Nato” as the ‘No2Nato No2War’ campaign group which organised the event said the “danger of a new war of aggression waged by imperialism has never been greater”.

Alongside Wallace, Daly, Galloway and Williamson at the event will be Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil of The Grayzone website.

Last year, the website received attention when it was disinvited to Web Summit, which cited issues with the outlet’s reporting of the war on Ukraine as the reason for The Grayzone’s snub.

Outspoken critics of the website have denounced it for promoting authoritarian regimes and sharing pro-Russian propaganda.

The website has also published a series of articles in recent months, alleging ties between the upper echelons of the Ukrainian leadership and neo-Nazism.

The Grayzone was founded and is edited by American journalist and author Blumenthal, and a description on the website says it is “dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire”.

London rapper Lowkey will also speak at the event.

An ad for the rally states: “The UK is the second biggest contributor to Nato. This year we paid £60 BILLION towards it. For what? We believe Britain would be safer and wealthier outside of Nato.

“The danger of a new war of aggression waged by imperialism has never been greater. If the ruling class is unchallenged, it could lead to utter catastrophe.”

Independent.ie has contacted MEP Wallace and Daly for comment.