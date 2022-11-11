Micheál Martin speaks about wearing a poppy: ‘I don’t believe it's as controversial as perhaps some suggest’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the UK's intergovernmental relations minister Michael Gove during a press conference at the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool, Lancashire. Photo: Dave Nelson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has marked Armistice Day by standing for a two-minute silence with fellow leaders of the British Irish Council at its meeting in Blackpool.

Mr Martin wore a poppy badge with a shamrock as he stood at 11am with Nicola Sturgeon and Michael Gove, who wore conventional emblems to mark the hour the guns fell silent on the western front in 1918.

He was afterwards asked his view in relation to poppy wearing in Ireland, and the controversy that has arisen as to whether it honours the British service in modern conflicts.

Mr Martin, whose uncle was taken prisoner in WWII, said: “I don't believe it's as controversial as perhaps some suggest.

“I think people understand the need to remember those who lost their lives in war in the past as do we in Ireland, particularly coming out of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I think we have entered into a new mature reflection on all of these issues. Many Irish died in both of the major wars.

“And so I think it's appropriate, particularly with the British Irish Council, which reflects the spirits of the Good Friday Agreement, and which is an institution under it, that we would pay honour to those who lost their lives in World War II and in World War One and in other conflicts. I’ve no difficulty with that at all.

“I believe the vast, vast majority of the Irish people are of one mind on that.”