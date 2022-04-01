Michael McGrath warns Ireland will run out of emergency housing for refugees

Ireland is running out of "conventional emergency accommodation" to house the number of refugees arrive from Ukraine, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath has warned.

In just under five weeks since the start of the Russian invasion almost 17,000 people have arrived here from Ukraine, with just under 10,000 housed in accommodation provided by the Government, including hotels, he said.

On Wednesday almost 1,000 people arrived here, the highest number for any single day so far and numbers are set to rise further, he said.

Minister McGrath said Ireland will continue to welcome people arriving here, but warned accommodation will become a big challenge.

"It is going to get very difficult and it is going to challenge us I think like never before because the truth is that we will run out of the conventional emergency accommodation that we have been offering to date in the form of hotel rooms and so on."

Accommodation will continue to be provided: "Even if it is not of a standard we would like to provide," he said.

Government is committed to providing access to the social welfare system, health care and the jobs market for people arriving, as well as housing, he said.

Officials are known to be examining options including modular homes, army bases and

other non conventional types of housing to deal with the numbers set to arrive.

"Ireland is a welcoming country that is opening its arms," the minister said. He said the Irish people and Irish Government were outraged by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"This is a war that we cannot be politically neutral on because it is an attack on the free world, and on our shared values," he said.

He was speaking at the Institute of Directors Spring Lunch, a meeting of business leaders in Dublin on Friday.

He said the primary victims of the war are the people of Ukraine but warned of wider economic consequences.

Growth in Ireland will be slower this year as a result of the war, which is driving inflation for households, business and State procurement, he said.

"While the humanitarian crisis is our primary concern, there is little doubt that the current situation is having a significant economic impact with a rise in inflation not seen in over 20 years. "