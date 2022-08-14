| 19.9°C Dublin

Michael McGrath makes pre-Budget play for public sector ‘flexibility’ in pay talks

We are prepared to make a move, but we will require the unions to be flexible as well,’ says minister

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath pictured in his office in Merrion St.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath pictured in his office in Merrion St.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath pictured in his office in Merrion St.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

The Government will make an improved offer to public sector unions seeking pay increases ahead of next month’s Budget 2023.

However, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath insisted they will be asked to show flexibility and to consider the substantial cost-of-living measures — including tax cuts — the Government is bringing forward in the budget.

