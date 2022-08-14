Michael McGrath makes pre-Budget play for public sector ‘flexibility’ in pay talks

The Government will make an improved offer to public sector unions seeking pay increases ahead of next month’s Budget 2023.

However, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath insisted they will be asked to show flexibility and to consider the substantial cost-of-living measures — including tax cuts — the Government is bringing forward in the budget.

The Fianna Fáil minister said pay increases will not be able to match the record levels of inflation, which have soared beyond 9pc, as this will “create problems for taxpayers in terms of affordability”.

“We are prepared to make a move, but we will require the public service unions to demonstrate flexibility as well,” he said.

“I will ask them to take account of the fact that we will be bringing forward a substantial budget package, some of which will be to address the cost of living — and that will have to be taken into account as well.”

Public sector pay talks broke down in June when the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) rejected a proposed 5pc increase for their members. Union chiefs said that as the average rate of inflation is 7pc, the offer would leave members on low and middle incomes struggling to make ends meet.

Last week, the teacher unions said they will ballot members on industrial action unless the Government comes back with a revised offer.

“We have engaged positively, and industrial peace is valuable — but at the same time there is a limit to what we can do, and I will be asking for as much flexibility as possible.”

Talks are due to resume in the coming weeks, and the final package will make a significant dent in the level of spending the minister can allocate in the spending plans.

The overall Budget 2023 package stands at €6.7bn, with around €1bn of this going toward tax cuts, €2.2bn for keeping up with demographic changes and full-year commitments of previously promised measures and €800m will be used for capital investment in line with the National Development Plan.

This leaves €2.7bn to spend on public sector pay, welfare increases and other spending decisions to be made in advance of Budget Day on September 27.

The advanced date for Budget 2023 means August’s usually quiet period for ministers has been dominated by budget negotiations and high-level talks about how to address the spiralling cost of living.

“There will be some scope for new measures, but it is limited. Insofar as is possible, we will be seeking to use Budget 2023 to reduce costs for individuals and families where we can,” McGrath said.

The budgetary process is unusual this year because, as the minister put it, “there are effectively two budgets”.

The first is the traditional budget, setting out the levels of departmental spend for the year ahead, along with any reductions in revenue from tax cuts.

The second is the much-anticipated cost-of-living package, which the Government will announce on Budget Day. These measures will be funded from a surplus in tax revenue from this year, which currently stands at €5bn.

McGrath is responsible for identifying areas of government support that can be used to help people struggling with record levels of inflation, which have worsened due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said the cost-of-living package will help people who are “on low incomes and feeling the brunt of inflation, especially the high energy costs”.

However, he added: “We need to go beyond that, because there are many people who have a level of income that puts them above eligibility for any social welfare benefits, the medical card and so on, but who are also feeling the pressure.”

Social welfare will “represent an important part of that package”, which could signal an extra payment for people in receipt of the state pension, Jobseeker’s Allowance, carer’s allowance and disability payments, among others.

“We have a system that works well and we have an ability to administer payments quite quickly, so I think it is likely that the cost-of-living package will involve some social welfare items and some non-social welfare measures,” McGrath said.

He is also hopeful the double payment of welfare rates in December, known as the Christmas bonus, will go ahead as usual this year.

“I would certainly hope that the Government will be in a position to continue to pay the Christmas bonus, but that decision will not be formalised until Budget Day,” he said.

McGrath said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s proposed 30pc tax rate is “worthy of consideration”, but added that he favours widening the existing tax bands instead.

He said a new tax band would mean tax credits would have to be adjusted and consideration would have to be given to the impact of a new rate on pension tax relief.

“We recognise the need for a tax package for income tax payers, including people in the middle who are being squeezed,” the minister said.

“It may well be that the simplest, most effective way of doing that is to continue the existing policy of widening the bands, increasing the entry point at a higher rate and accompanying that with increases in tax credits.”