Michael Healy-Rae has ‘no idea’ about nature of Garda investigation into alleged Covid breach at brother Danny’s pub

INDEPENDENT Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said he has "absolutely no idea in the world" about the nature of a Garda investigation into an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations at his brother Danny's pub last month.

The investigation followed a storm of controversy over the emergence of video and images of a crowd gathered inside the pub of Danny Healy-Rae as part of a family wedding celebration.

The gathering occurred in July at the TD’s Kilgarvan pub and it is believed up to 38 people were involved.

One of the images which emerged on social media was of Danny Healy-Rae pulling a pint with the wedding group posed outside the counter but indoors.

The wedding occurred in Kerry on July 16. The ceremony and reception was hosted at a different location.

Controls on indoor gatherings were only eased by the Government on July 26.

The images involved did not show anyone wearing masks while indoors.

Michael Healy-Rae, who attended the family wedding, said he knew nothing about the Garda investigation into the alleged pub incident.

"I have absolutely no idea in the world what gardaí are going to do or not going to do or what they are doing. That is their business," he told Radio Kerry.

"But everyday I certainly love to mind my own [business]."

He said he had no idea if gardaí would seek to speak to him or anyone else who attended the family wedding about the images and video which appeared on social media.

The unverified images appeared to show bar-counter service at Danny Healy-Rae's pub – days before such service was permitted under relaxed Covid-19 regulations.

Gardaí have stated they do not comment on individual cases or on unverified social media material.

"An Garda Síochána does not comment directly on social media content the context and veracity of which remains to be verified," a spokesperson said.

"However, An Garda Síochána are aware of images and video published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

"An investigation into this matter by Kerry gardaí is ongoing."

Until now, the matter was the focus of what gardaí described as "preliminary inquiries”.

Gardaí stressed last month that they had not received a complaint in respect of the matter and no formal investigation was under way.

The images dominated headlines last month, both in Kerry and the national media.

Mr Healy-Rae and his brother, fellow Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, have been trenchant critics of the Government’s Covid-19 policies, particularly for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Kerry is the most tourism-dependent county in Ireland.

He recently said publicans had been “thrown to the wolves” by the latest Government guidelines on indoor dining released by Fáilte Ireland.

Mr Healy-Rae also questioned the data protection implications of the contact tracing and inspections of the Digital Covid Certificate as people enter pubs or restaurants.

“If you ring up about someone’s medical card or something, there is a huge rigmarole about data protection, but now there’s no bother in the world,” he said.