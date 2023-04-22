| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

breaking Michael D Higgins’ beloved dog Bród dies, aged 10

President Michael D Higgins and his dogs Bród and Misneach Expand

Close

President Michael D Higgins and his dogs Bród and Misneach

President Michael D Higgins and his dogs Bród and Misneach

President Michael D Higgins and his dogs Bród and Misneach

Darragh McDonagh

Bród, one of the beloved Bernese Mountain Dogs owned by President Michael D. Higgins, has died.

The 10-year-old had been part of an adorable double act with two-year-old Misneach, winning the hearts of the nation as they welcomed dignitaries and members of the public to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Related topics

More On Michael D Higgins

Most Watched

Privacy