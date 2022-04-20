The €2.2bn mica redress scheme may be expanded by Government to cover homes which are affected by a new mineral.

Pyrrhotite, which is a mineral similar to pyrite, has been identified in some concrete blocks in homes in Donegal.

The Government last year announced a multi-billion mica redress scheme to help thousands of homeowners with homes crumbling due to defective blocks across the country after months of intensive campaigning.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) is currently carrying out a review of the standardised protocol to determine whether a building has been damaged by concrete block, named the IS 465.

It is understood that this review will consider if pyrrhotite should be included in the redress scheme.

Warning bells have previously been sounded over the iron sulfur material, with the Department of Housing working group draft report last year on the scheme saying that even though the mineral has been found in Donegal, its significance is “unknown”.

The report also said that further research was needed on the mineral.

A well-placed Government source said that the decision as to whether or not the new mineral should be included in the redress scheme will depend on the findings of the NSAI.