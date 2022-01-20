Mica redress: ‘People feel invisible, unheard – this is a humanitarian crisis’

It is morning break at Moville Community college and masked students are milling around the halls. But as well as dealing with Covid, this Donegal school is dealing with another omnipresent threat: mica has infected the homes of many teachers and students.

According to school principal Anthony Doogan, the homes of 20 teachers in the school – more than a quarter of all staff – and as many as 200 of the 520 students are affected by mica.

He’s so worried about the life chances of his students and their mental health arising from the mica crisis that he feels he must address it and speak out publicly.

Mr Doogan says the conversation around mica has grown louder and louder – so much so that there’s a large degree of anxiety and worry about what the future holds among the school community. Living with the constant threat that their home could literally fall down, the financial uncertainties, and the impact on their emotional and mental well-being mean mica families are under severe pressure – and Mr Doogan is worried that children’s futures will be impacted.

Thousands of homes across Donegal are affected by the presence of the mineral mica in building blocks, which causes the blocks to crumble and fall apart.

The Inishowen peninsula in north Donegal, where Moville Community College is located, is particularly badly hit. Without extra resources to help his students, Mr Doogan believes they will suffer and the effects could be felt for generations.

He fears that delays in settling the mica crisis could dramatically alter his students’ life chances, pointing out that if families have to move house, demolish homes and rebuild, parents may have to postpone or even cancel sending their children to college.

Mr Doogan said: “Each year more and more houses will deteriorate and more families will have to make the decision to leave their home. There are few rental properties in this rural area. Some holiday homes will cater for a minority.

“A planned rehousing of the affected families must be put in place. Consideration needs to be taken to ensure that the least disruption possible is visited upon the children.

“We need to ensure that the students in primary and secondary schools continue in their education in the same schools, so as not to diminish further their life chances.”

But it’s not just the students he’s worried about. He’s also concerned about his staff.

“I wonder how they will be able to deliver or receive an educational service with the distraction of having to see their house being demolished,” he said.

“They continue to provide a professional service despite a terrible emotional cost being placed upon them. How long can they last? What supports can I give them?”

While Mr Doogan is awaiting a meeting with the Department of Education on the issue as a matter of urgency, he’s looking for additional support in terms of one additional guidance counsellor and another home school community liaison officer. He also wants hours to be allocated for a dedicated homework club, providing a place for students to do their homework in comfort and safety after school, with provision for buses to take the pupils home afterwards.

While so much of the focus has been on the cost of a compensation scheme, Mr Doogan argues that the potential detrimental effects are way beyond the financial.

“What I have sought to emphasise as a school leader is the emotional costs on students and their families,” he said. “There’s the economic cost of the loss of students’ life chances through diminished educational opportunity and the consequential loss of life chances.”

For special needs assistant Barry Moore, who lives an hour’s drive away in Killygordon, the presence of mica in his home has changed him as a person.

“This has changed me into someone who lies awake at night listening for the sounds of cracks in the walls,” he said. “Obviously I’m worried financially about what’s down the road.

“My youngest daughter is 11. She could be 21 by the time this is sorted out. We would hope she would go to college. What I’m hearing from other people and what I’m looking at is spending what you have saved for your child’s college. This is going to affect thousands of children’s futures.

“In our job, you always have to be there for the children – children with additional needs especially. You don’t have to be laughing and joking, but you do have to be in good form for them.”

He added: “A lot of them have mica too. It’s a mood changer.”

He’s also worried about the impact of the ongoing situation on his health.

“If you’re not sleeping at night, it’s raising anxiety levels. If you’re anxious and sleepless, you’re not going to be in good form. The national Government is not treating this situation with enough seriousness. I think geographically we’re in the wrong place,” he said.

Irish teacher Neasa Ní Chnáimhsí, who lives in Buncrana on the other side of the Inishowen peninsula, knows that it’s only a matter of time before she and her family have to leave their mica-affected home.

Money that she and her husband had saved for their 15-year-old daughter to go to college is being put toward a deposit for a second mortgage on another house.

“We didn’t feel like we’d any option. If we can’t live here, we’re homeless,” Ms Ní Chnáimhsí said, adding that the same sense of anxiety teachers feel is affecting students and auxiliary staff.

“If there was a plan in place, you could make your peace with it,” she said. “Everyone’s been left in limbo for years. The impact this has had on the psyche of the community is far reaching and we’ll be dealing with it for decades.”

As a teacher, she’s conscious of the lessons that children in are learning. While they try to teach them about speaking up about injustice, these children are learning a lot about Government and about spin.

“People feel invisible, irrelevant and unheard. This is a humanitarian crisis,” she said.