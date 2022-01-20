| 3.8°C Dublin

Mica redress: ‘People feel invisible, unheard – this is a humanitarian crisis’

It is not Covid or exams causing stress for students and teachers in this Donegal school, it’s the mica problem, says principal

Anthony Doogan, principal of Moville Community College, Donegal. Photo: Lorcan Doherty
Teacher Neasa Ní Chnáimhsí outside her mica-affected home.





Kathy Donaghy

It is morning break at Moville Community college and masked students are milling around the halls. But as well as dealing with Covid, this Donegal school is dealing with another omnipresent threat: mica has infected the homes of many teachers and students.

According to school principal Anthony Doogan, the homes of 20 teachers in the school – more than a quarter of all staff – and as many as 200 of the 520 students are affected by mica.

