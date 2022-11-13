Mica homes scandal: Many more families in Northern Ireland fear houses were built with defective blocks

Around 30 more families in Northern Ireland believe their homes could be part of the defective blocks scandal already affecting thousands of properties in the Republic.

The Sunday Independent last week revealed details of what is understood to be the first confirmed case of mica-damaged building blocks having been used in the construction of a house in Northern Ireland.

Following the media coverage of the “absolute nightmare” facing the Rafferty family in Derry, many other homeowners in Northern Ireland last week contacted a legal firm representing the Raffertys to say they are worried their homes may also have been built with sub-standard blocks.

Preparations are being made for a major conference next week in Donegal, the worst affected county, on the causes of the Mica scandal and the impact it has had. More than 7,000 homes in the Republic were built using defective blocks.

The Irish government has signed off on a controversial €2.7bn-plus (£2.3bn) scheme which will offer affected homeowners 100pc redress up to a cap of €420,000.

However a huge legal action has been launched involving hundreds of families who say the grants will not cover the full costs of rebuilding their homes.

Mica is a natural mineral found in rock. When it is used for building materials, a certain amount of mica ends up in the finished blocks and sand. Regulations allow for up to 1pc impurities, including mica, in concrete blocks.

Blocks used in mica-affected homes have been found to have up to 15pc impurities. Mica absorbs water, causing cracks and weakening the blocks.

While the main focus has been on the damage caused by mica, other damaging minerals — pyrite and pyrrhotite — have also been found in many of the properties.

The Department of Housing in the Republic confirmed last week that claims in relation to other damaging minerals will be included in the mica scheme.

While the plans for the southern compensation scheme continues, there is confusion over who would support any property owners in the North affected by defective blocks.

Danny and Kate Rafferty’s home at Ballyarnett was built in 2005/06. They still have the receipts which show concrete blocks used in the new property were bought from a company in Co Donegal.

The couple, who live in the house with their two children, first noticed cracks on the outside walls of the property several years ago. After paying for an engineer’s survey, the Raffertys were told in September the cracks were caused by defective mica blocks.

Other tests costing several thousand pounds will be needed to clarify how badly the house is affected but the Raffertys — who only have a few years left on their mortgage — told the Sunday Independent they are fearful the house may have to be demolished.

The Derry family have joined the major legal action being taken by Dublin-based law firm Coleman Legal LLP on behalf of hundreds of people whose homes are affected by mica.

The affected homeowners have issued legal instructions to sue Donegal-based block supplier Cassidy Brothers, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

Some of the householders involved in the legal action say the proposed government grants will not cover the full cost of rebuilding their properties and have argued that many households will be left facing costs running into the thousands.

They hope the courts will award the difference between the State grant and what they say is the true cost of the rebuild.

Owners of commercial, rental, holiday or agricultural properties excluded entirely from the grant scheme have said they have no option but to take legal action.

A spokesperson for Colman Legal said that, following the media coverage of the Raffertys’ case, around “30 to 35” families from Northern Ireland contacted the legal firm over concerns that their homes may also have been built with defective blocks bought in the Republic.

The spokesperson said tests will be carried out on the properties to assess the extent of any damage before deciding what action to take.

There is no clarity on what government department in the North — if any — would be responsible for a proposed compensation scheme for families who have been affected. The continued absence of the Northern Ireland Assembly has added to the confusion.

The plight of the Rafferty family was discussed last week at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Speaking at the meeting, deputy mayor and SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins said it was important that support was available to those affected.

“While the government authorities play round and round the gardens, residents in our council area are left with not only their homes crumbling around them, but their very lives are falling apart,” she said.

The council has confirmed some of its officers will attend the conference on defective blocks which will be held at the Atlantic Technological University campus in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

It will bring together a number of leading international experts in geology, earth sciences and engineering. As well as discussing the issues involved, the delegates will also visit the homes of some of the families in Donegal whose homes have been affected.

One of the conference organisers, Professor Paul Dunlop, said it was an opportunity to learn about the “cutting edge research” taking place around the world into defective blocks.

“It will be the first time that such an eminent team of international experts will be gathered in Ireland to view the impacts that deleterious geological minerals are having on local communities.

"They will network to discuss and develop new research ideas on how to tackle this crisis from various viewpoints and share knowledge and best practice with local and national authorities,” he said.