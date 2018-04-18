Met Eireann reveal new website with localised, seven-day weather forecasts

Ireland's national weather forecasting service, Met Eireann, have launched a brand new website which makes localised, and longer, forecasts available to the Irish public at the touch of a button.

The new site, set to be officially launched this afternoon by Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy, went live this morning.

The biggest change from the old site is the ability to see the exact forecast for your area, with seven days of weather predicted for that location. Simply add in your location to the search function and the good, or more likely bad, news will be displayed for the next week.

The Met Eireann website is already one of the most visited in the country, with their visitor numbers during the recent Storms Emma and Ophelia breaking new records for the Glasnevin-based forecasters. The now infamous weather warnings will also feature prominently on the new site, but a quick look today shows that, thankfully, it is all quiet across the country.

The new site and app will also feature a number of live radars covering everything from rainfall to temperature to pressure, meaning weather enthusiasts can dive deep into what is headed our way. The new site was experiencing a few teething problems this morning, leading to Met Eireann to issue an apology on Twitter but it is expected that the full service should be available to all later today.

We would like to apologise for the technical issues with our new website and mobile apps today. We are working with our web developers to remedy these teething issues with the switchover which are now being addressed. Please bear with us. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 18, 2018

