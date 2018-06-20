Met Eireann predict possible 'heat wave' and 'warmest weather of the year' next week

In their latest forecast Met Eireann are predicting that a possible 'heat wave' is on the way next week as temperatures continue to soar.

Today may have began with dull and damp conditions for many parts of the country but it will dry up and heat up as the day goes on and as the week progresses that trend is set to continue.

The weekend is set to be dry, calm and sunny, with temperatures set to hit 23C in places on Saturday, with the midlands and south set for the warmest conditions.