Met Eireann predict possible 'heat wave' and 'warmest weather of the year' next week
Summer 2018 has been filled with sunshine for many parts of the country and now Met Eireann are predicting the best may yet be still to come.
In their latest forecast Met Eireann are predicting that a possible 'heat wave' is on the way next week as temperatures continue to soar.
Today may have began with dull and damp conditions for many parts of the country but it will dry up and heat up as the day goes on and as the week progresses that trend is set to continue.
The weekend is set to be dry, calm and sunny, with temperatures set to hit 23C in places on Saturday, with the midlands and south set for the warmest conditions.
Sunday is set to be even better, with 'long spells of hazy sunshine' leading to temperatures in the range of 19C to 24C.
However, next week looks set to top even that, with possible 'heat wave' conditions setting in.
Met Eireann say that sunshine will dominate leading to 'very warm or hot' conditions and the potential for the 'warmest weather of the year so far' as the forecast predicts an extended spell of settled weather.
Online Editors
