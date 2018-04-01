Met Eireann issue two Status Yellow weather warnings

The entire country is facing a Status Yellow weather warning this evening while four counties are also forecast to experience heavy rain under a separate warning.

A Status Yellow warning was issued by Met Eireann for the entire country yesterday, predicting “heavy rain and strong easterly winds” on Sunday night, from 6pm this evening until 6pm on Easter Monday.

Met Eireann has predicted snow and sleet for Easter Sunday night, with the temperatures expected to range between 2 to 0 degrees. It’s expected to be “wet and windy everywhere,” with rain turning into sleet and snow on the higher ground.

A second Status Yellow warning was issued for counties Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford, with heavy rain predicted in these areas. This warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and runs until midday on Easter Monday.

As for today it is expected to be dry with sunny spells across most of the country, with the exception of thick clouds to the southwest. This weather is then expected to spread across Munster and south-Leinster, bringing rain by this afternoon and evening.

Online Editors