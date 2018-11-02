Met Eireann issue Status Yellow wind warning with gusts of up to 100km/h expected

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for six counties in Ireland, with gusts of up to 100km/h expected.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry are the six counties listed in the warning.

"Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h. Gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected later on Friday and Friday night in Atlantic coastal counties, the strongest on the coast," forecaster Liz Gavin told Independent.ie .

The warning will be valid from 3pm on Friday 2 November until Saturday 3 November at 12pm.

For the rest of this weekend the weather will remain changeable, according to Met Eireann's forecaster.

"Weather pushing in from the Atlantic will see rain and drizzle for coastal counties. It will spread eastwards over the afternoon and evening,” said Liz.

“Overnight it will turn heavy in the west and northwest.”

There will be a windy start to tomorrow morning for most areas, accompanied by heavy rain.

"Temperatures are expected to be between 12 -14 degrees. Overnight tomorrow they are expected to drop to between 7-10 degrees. On Sunday many areas will be dry for much of first half of the day. Rain will break that later on."

Next week weather will be quite unsettled, with fairly wet and breezy weather forecast.

