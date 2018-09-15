'Messed up policies' - Colm O'Gorman slams Twitter after being subjected to torrent of homophobic abuse

Colm O’Gorman has spoken about Twitter’s “messed up policies” after the social media platform found “no violations” in a tirade of abuse sent to him this week.

The executive director of Amnesty Ireland and outspoken victim of clerical abuse shared screenshot images of the tweets sent by the troll last night, alongside the response from Twitter.

The homophobic tweets sent by the anonymous user targeted O’Gorman’s family, but a reply from Twitter said it did not go against the Twitter rules on abusive behaviour.

I’ve a very thick skin, I have to. But @TwitterSupport if this bile doesn’t violate your rules against abusive behaviour, then your rules are seriously flawed. You can’t claim to be anti-hate and permit this. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/eTZXU2rYXJ — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) September 14, 2018

The reply said: "Thank you for your recent report. We have reviewed your report carefully and found that there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behaviour."

According to Twitter, abusive behavior is seen as an attempt to “harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice”.

“In order to facilitate healthy dialogue on the platform, and empower individuals to express diverse opinions and beliefs, we prohibit behavior that harasses or intimidates, or is otherwise intended to shame or degrade others,” a statement on the social site reads.

“In addition to posing risks to people’s safety, abusive behavior may also lead to physical and emotional hardship for those affected.”

O’Gorman described the rules as “seriously flawed” for allowing the tweets and users account to remain public yesterday afternoon.

“I’ve very thick skin, I have to. But Twitter if this bile doesn’t violate your rules against abusive behaviour, then your rules are seriously flawed,” O’Gorman said.

“You can’t claim to be anti-hate and permit this. Shame on you.”

O’Gorman added that he wanted to highlight the issue to bring awareness to Twitter’s response.

“Point is this stuff causes real harm. And it’s targeted, he uses my kids' names.

“I highlight this not because I give a flying fig about what he or she thinks, but because of what it reveals about Twitters ongoing appalling attitude to such obvious and targeted abuse.”

They are cowardly people who use anonymous user names. They aren’t brave enough to use their real names because they know they’d disgrace themselves. People like that tend to be trolls. — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) September 14, 2018

Former Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan described the attack as “cowardly”.

“They are cowardly people who use anonymous user names. They aren’t brave enough to use their real names because they know they’d disgrace themselves. People like that tend to be trolls.

Senator Catherine Noone also called on Twitter to explain their actions: “Twitter need to explain this- it's simply unacceptable.”

The account has since been suspended.

Earlier today, O'Gorman received a further update from Twitter that said after reviewing the account, it would be suspended for "violating Twitter's hateful conduct policy."

Just got this from @TwitterSupport I didn’t report again. It appears that highlighting such decisions & the heat being turned up works. But why should that be necessary? What about those who don’t have my platform, or who would fear drawing more hate by speaking up? pic.twitter.com/gso9hvumUq — Colm O'Gorman (@Colmogorman) September 15, 2018

