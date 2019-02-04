Mercury rising but bitterly cold wind chill will bite

Temperatures are set to rise to a mild 12C later this week, but a biting wind will ensure it will still feel cold.

While some believe February heralds the arrival of spring, for meteorologists it is still a month away.

Yet the first week of the new month will certainly usher in milder conditions.

But while temperatures will rise significantly, a wind chill will make conditions feel far colder and there will be frost at night.

"[Today] will be a bright, fresh breezy day," said Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton.

"It will actually feel cold but temperatures will be much higher than they were.

"They will be about 8C to 10C but there will be a westerly wind and a number of showers in the west and north. [Tonight] will be frosty and from Tuesday it will get a bit milder.

"There will be a wind from the south so it will probably feel cool even though temperatures will be quite good for a while, eventually getting up to 11C or 12C and then in the afternoon rain will spread everywhere.

"Mid-week, a south west wind will bring showers but the weather will be changeable, more normal weather for the start of February," he said.

Meanwhile, the 'Milking of the Goat' festival took place at Spink Hill in Co Offaly yesterday, an event said to mark the start of spring.

As part of the Celtic celebration Imbolc, a group of goats were milked on the Slieve Bloom Mountains. The tradition is believed to ensure a prosperous harvest.

