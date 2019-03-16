The Mercantile Group has emerged as a potential buyer of iconic Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks, which has been put up for sale.

Mercantile group possible buyers of Coppers who could take iconic nightclub 'to the next level'

Mercantile owns a host of venues in the capital, including Café en Seine, the George and Whelan's.

Its managing director, Shane Treacy, told the Irish Independent that the group was "always interested in exploring opportunities that arise within this sector". He said it had not yet looked at 'Coppers', which was announced as being up for sale on Thursday.

Owner Cathal Jackson, an ex-garda who built the venue into Ireland's most famous nightclub, said he was retiring and that it was time for a new owner to take Coppers to the "next level".

Paddy McKillen Jr's Press Up Entertainment, which has opened a host of upmarket venues in Dublin in recent years, said it was not interested.

Pub and festival group Bodytonic, which is taking over the lease on the former Wright Venue in Swords, said it was focused on that project and not interested either.

The nightclub is part of the same premises as the Jackson Court Hotel, meaning hoteliers may also be interested.

Irish Independent