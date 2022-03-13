Mental health problems ‘upsurge’ during pandemic

More people sought help from counsellors for anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and relationship problems in the second year of the pandemic compared with the first, a survey of mental health professionals has found.

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) found 82pc of its counsellors reported seeing more anxiety in their clients last year compared with 70pc in 2020.

There was a “general upsurge” in clients presenting with various other mental conditions, including eating disorders and relationship difficulties. The IACP began tracking the impact on mental health the pandemic was having in July 2020 among its members, counsellors and psychotherapists. It then conducted a second survey.

“The response we have received from our counsellors and psychotherapists has underscored what we have been hearing anecdotally. Clients are presenting more with anxiety, stress, depression and relationship difficulties than is usually the case. Our survey in July 2020 had already shown that clients were presenting more with anxiety, stress and sleep issues in particular in the earlier days of the pandemic,” according to IACP CEO Lisa Molloy. In total, 1,316 IACP members participated in the two surveys.

Its results show 82pc of therapists say clients are presenting with anxiety more than last year (compared with 70pc in 2020), 74pc are seeing more stress/panic (62pc in 2020), while 60pc of therapists are seeing more clients presenting with depression (41pc in 2020).

In 2020, 36pc were seeing more relationship difficulties than usual — and this jumped to 58pc in the survey conducted at the end of last year.

“These results speak to the difficulties people have encountered during this period of restrictions and are very concerning findings,” Ms Molloy said.

“In our pre-Budget submission, we echoed the comments of the HSE, who warned of a ‘tsunami of mental health needs’ arising after the initial pandemic peak. We are seeing these effects now.

“We have on several occasions asked the Government for access to therapy to be broadened by two modest measures, that being the full extension of tax relief on medical expenses to counselling and psychotherapy as well as the application of exemption of VAT, for counsellors and psychotherapists services.”

Other areas IACP therapists are seeing more of include sleep issues (59pc more), issues relating to the family (56pc more), as well as existential concerns and meaning, (51pc more).

According to the surveys, there has also been a worrying increase in relation to clients presenting with suicidal ideation — 33pc are seeing this more than usual, compared to 17pc in 2020.

Eating disorders are also on the increase (27pc compared with 14pc in 2020), along with issues of abuse (30pc compared with 17pc in 2020) and bereavement-related issues (37pc compared with 25pc).