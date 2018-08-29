'Mental health education should be taught to primary school children' - parents of tragic Milly (11)

The mother of an eleven-year-old schoolgirl who took her own life in 2016 has said mental health and social media issues should be taught to children in primary school in an age-appropriate manner.

The mother of an eleven-year-old schoolgirl who took her own life in 2016 has said mental health and social media issues should be taught to children in primary school in an age-appropriate manner.

Milly Tuomey was a sixth class pupil when she made a lethal attempt at self-harm on New Year's Day, 2016. She died four days later at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Milly had been going through puberty and had body and appearance issues, and in November 2015 had expressed a wish to die.

Her GP sent an urgent referral letter to the HSE's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) centre; an in-patient specialist service that provides support and treatment to young people and their families, but Milly took her life before the appointed date.

Fiona Tuomey. Photo: Colm Mahady / Fennells

Her parents Fiona and Tim have been critical of mental health services in Ireland and now campaign for change.

Speaking to Independent.ie at today’s launch of Ireland’s only ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit’, Fiona Tuomey, from Templeogue in Dublin, said education is an important aspect of tackling mental health issues in a digital age that is so fast-moving we can barely keep up as parents.

“There is room for more mental health education in school. There is some in the Junior Cert cycle, and I know that there is talk about increasing that, but it’s a little piecemeal,” she explained.

“I think that if children’s safety is paramount, their mental health is as important as their physical health, so instead of it being reactionary it should be part of something that is actually part of training and curriculum, and part of teacher training - not something that’s an opt-in,” she added.

“It needs to be taught at primary school level without a shadow of a doubt. Milly was in sixth class when she died. At present everything is opt in. A lot of the schools will do it on a voluntary basis. We are living in a digital age and that is a huge learning curve. It is not the only reason for mental health issues but it is another piece of the puzzle, so unfortunately we are consistently in a catch-up mode,” Fiona added.

Rugby pundit Brent Pope, who has opened up about his own battles with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, was also on hand to promote the Summit.

“I think it’s fantastic. I’ve moved away from the world of ‘breaking down stigma’, I think we’ve gone past that with mental health and there is a greater understanding now. I’m around the country talking to people all the time who are all affected by mental health, I don’t think any of us escapes times in our lives where we are suffering," he said.

“If people can garner more knowledge from events like this about all aspects of mental health, whether its depression, anxiety, eating disorders, addictions - all those things, there’s something for everybody," he added.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors