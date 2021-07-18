| 14.6°C Dublin

‘Menacing and threatening’ phone calls to Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn

Gardaí called in as chief medical officer, his deputy and RTÉs Fergal Bowers are targeted

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health and his deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn. Picture by Sasko Lazarov Expand

Ali Bracken, Hugh O'Connell and Maeve Sheehan

Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn have been subjected to “menacing and threatening” phone calls , which are now under garda investigation, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The chief medical officer, who chairs Nphet, and the deputy CMO received the “sinister” calls on Friday.

In the case of Dr Glynn, the call was made to his landline. A member of his family answered and was subjected to the “abuse”, according to sources.

