Meet the Derry man rescuing unwanted reptile pets: ‘By age 20, I had stingrays in my room’

Dr Dolittle’ Dennis out to educate owners after setting up his own reptile rescue service

Dennis Dunn from Reptile Rescue with a reticulated python
Dennis is looking for new premises for his business
Dennis Dunn currently runs ReptiRescue NI from his home
One of the creatures in Dennis's business

Jade Beecroft

A self-confessed ‘Dr Dolittle’ dad is expanding his reptile rescue services in response to a rise in the number of unwanted snakes, lizards and more.

Dennis Dunn (33) runs ReptiRescue NI from his Derry home, taking in and rehoming reptiles when their owners no longer want them.

