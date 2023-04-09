| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Medics and admin staff report sexual harassment and bullying across HSE

Probes carried out by service’s National Investigation Unit

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Damien Storan. Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Damien Storan.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Damien Storan.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Damien Storan.

Maeve Sheehan

The HSE’s National Investigation Unit (NIU) has launched high level probes into 83 cases of workplace bullying, sexual harassment and harassment in the health service in three years.

They include 10 formal investigations into sexual harassment in the workplace with three complaints being upheld so far. Fifteen formal investigations into bullying were upheld. 

Related topics

More On HSE

Most Watched

Privacy