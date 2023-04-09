Medics and admin staff report sexual harassment and bullying across HSE

The HSE’s National Investigation Unit (NIU) has launched high level probes into 83 cases of workplace bullying, sexual harassment and harassment in the health service in three years.

They include 10 formal investigations into sexual harassment in the workplace with three complaints being upheld so far. Fifteen formal investigations into bullying were upheld.

All 83 cases represent the “tip of the iceberg” of bullying and harassment experienced by medical and administrative staff across the health service.

They date from January 2020 until this year.

The investigations were launched under the HSE’s Dignity at Work policy which promises to protect employees from bullying, harassment and sexual harassment by other employees and non-employees.

Figures obtained by the Sunday Independent show the investigation unit launched:

l 14 investigations into bullying, two into sexual harassment and one into harassment in 2020;

l 22 into bullying, five into sexual harassment, five into harassment and two into other complaints in 2021;

l 25 probes into bullying, three into sexual harassment, two into harassment and one into other complaints last year;

l One into bullying since the start of this year.

The NIU told the Sunday Independent that complaints about bullying and harassment are dealt with locally and complaints may never come to its attention.

Those that cannot be resolved and are found to warrant further investigation are sent to an investigation commissioner.

The scale of complaints is difficult to gauge as the figures are not collated centrally.

However, the most recent HSE staff survey showed 27pc of staff had experienced bullying or harassment from a manager and colleague.

Healthcare unions recently agreed an updated dignity at work policy with the HSE, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said.

“What is lacking is continuous and mandatory training for all those who are in management positions,” said Tony Fitzpatrick, INMO director of professional services.

"The INMO has continuously called for regular training to be made available to combat bullying in highly pressurised environments.

“We believe there is a requirement for mandatory training on dignity at work. It is currently one of the few policies that is not mandatory.”

An HSE spokesman said: “The HSE’s Dignity at Work policy aims to prevent bullying and to protect employees from bullying, harassmernt and sexual harassment by other employees and non-employees.

"Local service managers have a role to play in resolving complaints informally in our mediation services and are successful in resolving most complaints referred to them. These interventions reduce the number of complaints that are formally investigated.

"We take any allegation regarding bullying and/or harassment very seriously. Our policy is to enure that all parties are treated witth fairness, sensitivity, respect and confidentiality.”

Sinn Féin spokesman David Cullinane has asked the HSE to come before an Oireachtas health committee to provide figures showing the scale of workplace bullying and harassment, and also on assaults and occupational hazards endured by health service staff.

“Crucially we need to know how such data is recorded, how each case is dealt with, the robustness of the internal procedures in dealing with such cases and training delivered to staff across the health service,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the highly pressurised work environment in health care is further exacerbated by instances of assaults, burnout and allegations of bullying and harassment.”