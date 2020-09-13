McGuinness's son disputes Fonda blood story

The son of the late Sinn Féin leader Martin McGuinness has dismissed claims by Oscar-winning American actress Jane Fonda that she was in their Derry home 44 years ago when a body was carried in and her then husband dipped his fingers in the blood to show his son.

Interviewed on RTÉ's Late Late Show on Friday night Fonda said the episode had taken place in 1976. But Fiachra McGuinness said her account was "fiction" and different from what "actually happened".

Fonda told host Ryan Tubridy that she and her late husband, Tom Hayden, the Irish American anti-war activist and civil rights campaigner, had been looking for Gerry Adams on their visit.

"But somebody directed us to Martin McGuinness's home. And we were sitting in the living room when a body was carried in, bleeding a lot. It was the Troubles. And it was sort of shocking," said the 82-year-old star of Klute and On Golden Pond.

She added: "Tom put some of the blood on his fingers and said to Troy: ' Your forefathers, your forebearers, your people.'"

In 2017 Martin McGuinness talked publicly about the visit but there was no mention of a body being taken into the house. Shortly after the interview was aired, Fiachra McGuinness posted a tweet and a photograph taken during Fonda's visit.

His post read: "Jane Fonda telling a different story from the one that actually happened. Here she is happy enough with my father at his home."

