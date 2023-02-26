| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McGlinchey family want answers over mother’s ‘missing’ murder file

Mary McGlinchey was shot while bathing her two children in 1987

Mary McGlinchey Expand

Close

Mary McGlinchey

Mary McGlinchey

Mary McGlinchey

Maeve Sheehan

A garda review of the murder of the wife of an Irish National Liberation Army leader, Mary McGlinchey, was abandoned because the investigation file could not be found, her family have learned.

Mary McGlinchey, who was married to former INLA chief Dominic McGlinchey, was shot nine times while bathing her two children in 1987.

Most Watched

Privacy