Massive rise in reports of sex assaults on women

Reports of sexual assault on girls aged 13 and over have risen by 58.8pc in the past year, with 791 incidents reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), The Sunday Independent can reveal.

In an exclusive interview, Detective Superintendent Gary Reid of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, revealed the true picture of the sexual abuse problem investigators are facing in Northern Ireland — including the extent of allegations of historical abuse in Co Fermanagh.

“This is the busiest unit of the police that I have ever worked in,” he said.

Throughout the province, there have been 154 reports of sexual assaults on boys aged 13 and over — an increase of 35.4pc compared to the previous year and 134 reports of sexual grooming. There have also been 267 reports of sexual assault on girls under 13.

Between April 1, 2021 and January 15, 2022, detectives received 211 reports of sexual activity involving a child under the age of 16. Some 189 of the reports involved a child under 13.

In addition, there were six reports of children being abused through prostitution and pornography.

Even in the grip of a pandemic and lockdowns, the work of the public protection branch did not lessen.

In the period, July to September 2021, 182 child internet protection referrals were received from the National Crime Agency and National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Additionally, 15 people were convicted in court for indecent images of child-related offences while 18 persons of concern were identified.

Throughout Northern Ireland, historical child abuse referrals increased by 24pc in the past quarter, with average monthly referrals increasing to 75 between July and September 2021, compared with 57 per month in 2020/21.

The Sunday Independent can also reveal the PSNI has passed 18 files relating to allegations of historical child sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh to the Public Protection Service so far.

New figures show detectives are investigating 58 separate cases of alleged sexual abuse against 49 victims over many decades after mostly unrelated claims emerged three years ago.

A total of 61 suspects have now been identified, 13 of whom are dead and six remain unknown — while two suspects will go on trial separately this year.

Fourteen people have been arrested in Co Fermanagh but also in Derry and Antrim in connection with claims children were abused in faith, education, cultural, sports and business settings.

It has also emerged that PSNI officers have been working with their counterparts in An Garda Síochána in relation to some of the cases which may have a cross-border element.

It follows a long-running investigation into the claims by Enniskillen-based newspaper The Impartial Reporter.

Det Supt Reid has said he remained optimistic the “major investigation” could lead to prosecutions.

“There are all those unknown variables, but we wouldn’t be pushing for prosecution if we weren’t hopeful for particular prosecutions,” he said.