Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Police and army technical officers have been dealing with a suspicious object outside Waterside Police Station in Derry.

The alert began around 11pm on Sunday when a dark-coloured Ford Focus stopped suddenly at the main entrance of the station on Richill Park.

It is understood that masked men stopped the car before placing a suspicious object inside and ordering the occupant to drive the car to Waterside Police station.

Officers armed with assault rifles stood guard as Army Technical Officers spent the night working on the vehicle in an operation that saw members of the public evacuated from their homes.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Richill Park area of Derry/Londonderry following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present, particularly the Crescent Link area where traffic disruption is expected.

