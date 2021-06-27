| 9.1°C Dublin

Martin and Varadkar differ on reopening expected

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is cautious over reopening

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is cautious over reopening

Jody Corcoran

The Cabinet is expected to postpone the further reopening of the country from July 5 to July 26 at the latest, pending the advice of Nphet, the scientific body advising the G overnment on Covid-19. 

However, differences are emerging between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on the issue, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Mr Varadkar has significant concerns about the tourism and hospitality sectors if the scheduled reopening tomorrow week is postponed without absolute certainty about when indoor dining will be allowed and other restrictions lifted.

