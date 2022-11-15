Market for replica county GAA shirts ‘dead as a duck’

The best selling inter-county jersey for 2022 was the Limerick jersey boosted by the hurlers' three-in-a-row All-Ireland win. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The replica county GAA shirt market has been described as “dead as a duck” since the conclusion of the men’s All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals in July.

Paul Towell, financial director of one of the country’s best known brands, O’Neills, made his comment when confirming that O’Neills’ sales of replica county shirts is down 16pc on last year. He attributed the drop to the shortened GAA All-Ireland championships in men’s football and hurling.

“There is no doubt about it that the shortened championship season is the main factor behind the drop in sales. There has been very little replica shirt sales in shops since the third week of July,” he said.

Underlining the impact of the shortened season on replica shirt sales, he said that probably the best performing O’Neills replica shirt in 2022 is the one worn by Australian rugby league side, Penrith Panthers, now two-in-a-row NRL Grand Final champions.

Mr Towell said that O’Neills’ markets in Australia and the UK have outperformed the domestic market in terms of growth in 2022.

“2022 has been very challenging for business here in Ireland and along with the shortened GAA season, we have to deal with soaring electricity and gas prices along with inflation," he said.

He added that the shortened two week run between All-Ireland semi-finals and finals also posed major logistical difficulties in producing jerseys and getting them out to retailers.

The best selling inter-county jersey for 2022 was the Limerick jersey boosted by the county’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland win for the hurlers, while the best selling county football jerseys for 2022 was Dublin and Mayo.

Mr Towell said that business has also been boosted by FAI Cup winners Derry City’s success this year. O’Neills provides the replica shirt for the club.

“Derry City is a sleeping giant and the team’s success has been very positive for our superstore in Derry,” he said.

Mr Towell said that profits will be down significantly from 2021.

He made his remarks when asked to comment on new figures showing that pre-tax profits of the main Irish arm of sports brand O’Neills last year increased by 36pc to €1.56m.

New accounts filed by Balbriggan Textiles Ltd show that the increase in profits came as gross profits rose by 6pc from €11.1m to €11.76m.

The directors state that revenue increased by 31pc on the Covid-affected results for 2020.

“However, the year has also seen costs increase significantly and the gross profit margin has fallen by over 4pc on the previous year,” they added.

“Overall the directors are satisfied with the results and performance of the group in what has been a challenging year.”

Numbers employed at Balbriggan Textiles last year decreased from 146 to 126 as staff costs increased from €4.77m to €4.82m.

At the end of December last, the firm had accumulated profits of €23.07m while its cash funds increased from €4.2m to €6.49m.

Separate accounts filed by O’Neills main Northern Ireland arm, O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd show that its pre-tax profits last year declined by 16pc from £1.18m to £993,026.

The drop in profits came as the firm’s gross profits increased by 13pc from £8.62m to £9.72m. The firm’s accumulated profits stood at £13.65m. Numbers employed totalled 720 as staff costs increased from £12.57m to £14.55m.



