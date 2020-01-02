Marian Finucane: Her legacy and most memorable moments

Following the passing of legendary broadcaster Marian Finucane, we take a look back at her legacy and the most memorable moments of her career.

Ms Finucane passed away earlier today, aged 69.

1. Joe Jacob’s interview about iodine tablets

Junior minister Joe Jacob became a household name for all the wrong reasons in 2001 after an excruciating radio interview with Marian Finucane. He claimed that Ireland could deal with nuclear fallout or other emergencies.

But the more Ms Finucane asked, the fewer answers Mr Jacob had. Finally, he assured everybody there would be iodine tablets for everyone to save them from a nuclear fallout.

Asked how people could get hold of these, the minister said "That's one of the things that has to be tweaked in the coming weeks. That will be in the fact sheet when you get it. We mustn't be alarmistic."

Ms Finucane said "The phones upstairs are going bananas. Minister, here we are now, we're 15 minutes into my warning and how do I get my iodine tablet? Tell me."

2. Invented ‘Liveline’ – She presented it before Joe Duffy

Unknown by many young people, Marian’s show Women Today had morphed into RTE Radio’s LiveLine in the late 1970s.

Being its first presenter, she made the programme into the leading success it is today.

JOE DUFFY AND MARIAN FINUCANE AT THE LAUNCH OF JOE DUFFYS AUTOBIOGRAPHY "JUST JOE" AT HARRYS BAR IN THE O2 DUBLIN PIX BRIAN MCEVOY

Current host Joe Duffy said that when he was offered the role, Ms Finucane urged him to find his own voice in the programme.

Mr Duffy described Ms Finucane as “the voice of reason”.

“She invented Liveline. It grew out of Women Today.

“That’s my sense of Marian Finucane. She asked everything you would ask before you made your mind up,” Mr Duffy said.

3. Momentary stand-in on the Late Late Show

In the 1980s while appearing on a panel discussing women's issues, Ms Finucane briefly took Gay Byrne's Late Late Show chair following prompting from journalist Nell McCafferty.

In response to a comment in a report submitted to the RTÉ Authority that Ms Finucane will never get to host the show, the female broadcaster was beaming with joy when she took the seat while Nell cheered “we’re free at last”.

4. Nuala O'Faolain interview

One of the most heart-rending and candid moments on The Marian Finucane Show was when the broadcaster interviewed her close friend and writer Nuala O’Faolain who was dying of cancer.

The interview in 2008 instantly became iconic and is widely considered one of the best and most extraordinary in the history of Irish broadcasting.

Pictured: RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane and Nuala O'Faolain in Nairobi, Kenya where they were covering the 1985 United Nations Decade for Women Conference for RTÉ.

Ms O' Faolain revealed that she was diagnosed six weeks prior to the interview, in New York. She said the cancer had began in her lungs but had then spread to her brain and liver. She turned down the option of chemotherapy, which could have helped prolong her life. She died a month after the interview.

5. Crimecall

After RTE’s Garda Patrol was revamped as Crimecall in 1992, Marian became the presenter alongside David Harvey. She appeared on our screens once a month to report on the nation’s unsolved crimes until she was handed the reigns over to Anne Doyle in 2001.

6. Top 10 paid in RTÉ

Her talent at broadcasting led to Marian breaking the mould in RTE, managing to match the male presenters when it came to pay.

RTE Radio presenter Marian Finucane at City West Hotel. Photo: Tony Gavin 21/2/08

Last year, it was revealed that she earned €300,617 for 2016, slightly above Prime Time and Radio One presenter Miriam O’Callaghan who earned €299,000.

She rarely spoke about the pay issue but defended her salary in an Irish Independent interview, saying the job is virtually seven days. “You are constantly on, listening to radio, and keeping up with the news," she said.

7. Student activist

Before becoming an RTÉ broadcaster and household name in Ireland, Marian studied architecture.

At the age of 19, she was part of a student occupation of 45 Saint Stephen’s Green, Dublin where they were carrying out work to restore the partially demolished building.

During the demonstration she talked passionately about how she felt it was her responsibility as an architectural student and native Dubliner to help protect the buildings.

8. Sean Fitzpatrick interview

In an interview on The Marian Finucane Show at the onset of the Irish recession in October 2008, former Anglo chairman Sean FitzPatrick denied the bank had been reckless in making too many big loans to property developers as Ireland's property bubble grew.

While saying he was grateful for the state's help, he refused to offer taxpayers an apology, saying:

“The cause of our problems are global, so I can't say sorry with any degree of sincerity and decency. But I can say thank you”.

