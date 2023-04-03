| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

March was wettest on record according to provisional data from Met Éireann

Braving the rain on Grafton Street in Dublin last week. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Braving the rain on Grafton Street in Dublin last week. Photo: Collins

Braving the rain on Grafton Street in Dublin last week. Photo: Collins

Braving the rain on Grafton Street in Dublin last week. Photo: Collins

Laura Lynott

March was the wettest month in the last 83 years, according to provisional statistics from Met Éireann.

Last month, 173.3 millimeters of rain fell across Ireland - 169pc of the 1981 to 2010 Long-Term Average (LTA) data.

Most Watched

Privacy