Many third level students will return to college campuses this Monday as Government support pledged

Higher Education Minister Simon has pledged Government support as this Monday marks the return of many third level students to college campuses.

Writing on social media today he said: “This Monday, many third level students will return to college campuses – for some, it’ll be the first time in over a year, for others it will be the first time ever.

"This month all college campuses will have a return to onsite learning.”

Mr Harris wished all students and staff the best for the reopening.

He said that the Government will support further and higher education with the return to on site learning in every way it can. 

"So far, that has meant: extra funding, public health advice, more mental health and well being funding, vaccine pop up clinics and rapid testing projects.”

 

