Man’s body found in Dublin's Royal Canal as gardaí launch investigation

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body which was taken from the water at Dublin’s Royal Canal earlier today.

The tragic discovery was made at around 12.30pm at Ballybough Bridge.

The man’s remains were removed from the water and taken to the city morgue in Whitehall, Dublin 9, where garadaí sad a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

An examination of the scene has taken place.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area, or can assist them, to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.