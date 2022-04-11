Man’s body discovered in unexplained circumstances in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Sligo this evening.

The man, who was aged in his late 30s, was discovered in a house in the Cartron area of the town at around 8.30pm.

The body remains at the scene tonight and the scene is being preserved as members of the Garda Technical Bureau conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí have requested the services of the Office of the State Pathologist.

A garda spokesperson tonight said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.



